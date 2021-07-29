Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.04), with a volume of 507,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.55. The company has a market capitalization of £695.79 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

