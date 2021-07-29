Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 10,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 121,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.