JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of JOYY worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $54,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of YY stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

