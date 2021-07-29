JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.24 ($119.10).

Shares of PUM opened at €103.95 ($122.29) on Thursday. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €97.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

