JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

