JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 337

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

ROO has been the topic of a number of other reports. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

ROO stock opened at GBX 317.90 ($4.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.17. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

