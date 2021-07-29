Juan R. Luciano Purchases 16,790 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ADM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

