Jupiter Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 110% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

