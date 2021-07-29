Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $8.79 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 230,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $146.36. 433,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

