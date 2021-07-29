Kaman (KAMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-$1.87 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

