Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of KRDXF traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $261.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. Kardex has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $261.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kardex in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

