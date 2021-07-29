KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1,995.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 90% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005727 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073911 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

