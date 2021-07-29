Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

