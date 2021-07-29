Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kaya stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 17,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,794. Kaya has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.
About Kaya
