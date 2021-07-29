Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kaya stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 17,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,794. Kaya has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

