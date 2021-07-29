KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.7% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

