KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,736.55. 12,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,538.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

