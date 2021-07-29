KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Zillow Group comprises 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.88. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,975. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

