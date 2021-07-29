KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.10

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as low as $15.62. KDDI shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 36,933 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDDIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.