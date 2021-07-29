KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 8.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.56. 82,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,980,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

