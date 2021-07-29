Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $996,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.