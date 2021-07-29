Keith A. Bentley Sells 85,240 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 502,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,307. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

