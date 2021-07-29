Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.55). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 56,834 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.96.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

