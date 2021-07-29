KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,887. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

