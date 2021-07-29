KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

