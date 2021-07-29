KeyCorp Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the game software company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

EA stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

