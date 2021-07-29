KeyCorp Comments on Pentair plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

