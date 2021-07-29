KeyCorp Comments on Polaris Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

PII opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

