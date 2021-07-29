KickToken [new] Market Cap Achieves $15.10 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $15.10 million and $1.78 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,514,224 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

