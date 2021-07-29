Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 398,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,878. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

