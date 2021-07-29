Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 107,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.