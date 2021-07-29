King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Tops $16.62 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $39,267.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

