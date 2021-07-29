Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,652 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

