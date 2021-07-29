Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

