Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

