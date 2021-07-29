Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

