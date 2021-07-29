Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,696,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,194,000 after buying an additional 355,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

