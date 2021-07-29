Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

