Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The RMR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $778,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.25. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

