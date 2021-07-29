Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.