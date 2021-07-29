Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Universal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

