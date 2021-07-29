Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,075 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

