Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,488,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.