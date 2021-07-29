Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.38. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 7,984 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

