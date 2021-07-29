Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 307,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,876,827 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

