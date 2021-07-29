Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Kion Group stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

