Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$77.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Shares of KL traded up C$3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

