KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.81.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.43. 1,090,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.54. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.