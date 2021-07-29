Klaytn (KLAY) Hits One Day Volume of $108.01 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $108.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,632,045,434 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,441,475 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

