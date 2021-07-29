Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.