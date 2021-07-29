Knekted (KNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a market cap of $139,909.38 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

